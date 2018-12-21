Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dassault Systemes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. Dassault Systemes has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $961.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS 3D design software for 3D and electrical design, simulation, product data management, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials.

