Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

PLAY stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. 27,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $282.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $338,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,050.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $656,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,289.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,205. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

