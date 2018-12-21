DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.93.

NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,307. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $807.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth $285,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,325,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,731,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,885,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

