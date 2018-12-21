Desjardins Comments on Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Star Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSS. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.63 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,583,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 353,021 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

