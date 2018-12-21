Desjardins Reiterates Hold Rating for Power Co. of Canada (POW)

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) in a research report released on Tuesday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2018 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

POW traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,917. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.94 and a 52-week high of C$32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 87.30, a current ratio of 92.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.36999986800834 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

