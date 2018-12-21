Desjardins Weighs in on Semafo Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (SMF)

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Semafo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Semafo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Semafo from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of SMF opened at C$2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Semafo has a 1-year low of C$2.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.14.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the satellite deposits of Siou. It also holds 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

