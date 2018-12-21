Despegar.com Corp Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (DESP)

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Despegar.com in a report released on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Despegar.com stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of -0.35. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,658,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after buying an additional 1,105,785 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 70.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,635,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,276,000 after buying an additional 1,092,398 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 118.2% during the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,590,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,838,000 after buying an additional 861,833 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

