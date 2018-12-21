Destination Wealth Management Acquires 1,931 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus restated a “fair value” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

NYSE BA opened at $313.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $293.01 and a 12 month high of $394.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

