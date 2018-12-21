Deutsche Bank AG Has $29.44 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $29,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after buying an additional 246,978 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.09.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/deutsche-bank-ag-has-29-44-million-holdings-in-flir-systems-inc-flir.html.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.