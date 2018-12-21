Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $27,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 70,651 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 3,253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $155.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wix.Com to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/deutsche-bank-ag-raises-position-in-wix-com-ltd-wix.html.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.