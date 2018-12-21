Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Vivendi (VIV) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.43 ($29.57).

Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

