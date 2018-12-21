DeviantCoin Trading Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00002378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1,675.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 15,721,523 coins and its circulating supply is 13,642,143 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

