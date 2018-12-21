DHT (DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of DHT from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DHT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,877. DHT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $591.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

