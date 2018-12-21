Diageo (DGE) Given a GBX 3,215 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,215 ($42.01) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,863.42 ($37.42).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,795 ($36.52) on Monday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,735 ($35.74), for a total value of £565,324.50 ($738,696.59). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,794 ($36.51) per share, with a total value of £977,900 ($1,277,799.56). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,016 shares of company stock valued at $173,583,551.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

