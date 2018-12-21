Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Given a $54.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has been given a $54.00 price target by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.04% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,000. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

