Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,004,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102,949 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.93% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $248,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,410,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $156,492,000 after buying an additional 1,255,282 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,547,444 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,384,000 after buying an additional 1,090,440 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,388,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,747,000 after buying an additional 1,005,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,654 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,532,000 after purchasing an additional 877,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,071,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 797,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

