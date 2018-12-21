DigiPulse Price Reaches $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, DigiPulse has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DigiPulse has a total market cap of $39,157.00 and $0.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiPulse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.02681713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00141949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00175604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026153 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026166 BTC.

DigiPulse Profile

DigiPulse’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiPulse’s official website is www.digipulse.io.

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiPulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

