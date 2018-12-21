Digital Asset Guarantee Token Trading 21.5% Higher This Week (DAGT)

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a total market capitalization of $982,195.00 and $307,855.00 worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, FCoin and Iquant.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.02755185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00142688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00175939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026054 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026078 BTC.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Token Profile

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,652,330 tokens. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official website is www.dagt.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Asset Guarantee Token

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Iquant and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

