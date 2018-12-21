Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.89% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $66,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $163.04 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.22.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 171,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $31,299,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,757 shares of company stock worth $92,898,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

