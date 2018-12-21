Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $68.01 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (CWT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.30% of California Water Service Group worth $68,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.64 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.44%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

