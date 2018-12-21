DISH Network Corp (DISH) Receives $38.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

In other news, insider James Defranco acquired 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,207,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $5,235,000 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 188,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 293.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

