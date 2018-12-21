Diversified Trust Co Has $369,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 171,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,393,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,086,000 after buying an additional 1,671,802 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 268,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.4055 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

