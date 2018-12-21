Diversified Trust Co Invests $202,000 in UGI Corp (UGI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,389,000 after buying an additional 232,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,109,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,253,000 after purchasing an additional 173,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UGI by 8.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,420,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,298,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UGI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UGI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on UGI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In related news, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $544,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $171,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,279 shares of company stock worth $6,221,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

