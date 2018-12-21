Dodge & Cox Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $217.48 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total transaction of $1,485,702.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,500.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,318. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

