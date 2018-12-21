Dodge & Cox Has $317,000 Stake in GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 939.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $42.83 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.62). GCI Liberty had a negative net margin of 67.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $210.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

