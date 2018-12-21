Dodge & Cox Has $4.20 Billion Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,848,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 3.2% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,196,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $808,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 57.3% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 118,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,375,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 232,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

