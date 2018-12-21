Dodge & Cox Lowers Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 77,500 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 45.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 87,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth $167,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,333.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,843,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,391,000 after buying an additional 9,157,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 69.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,137,000 after buying an additional 386,391 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,703,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after buying an additional 735,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMX. UBS Group downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

