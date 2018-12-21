Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have $271.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino's shares have outpaced the industry in a year’s time, owing to better-than-expected earnings in nine out of the trailing ten quarters. Notably, the third quarter marked the company’s respective 30th and 99th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales domestically and internationally. Meanwhile, we believe that Domino's solid brand positioning might continue to boost sales in the upcoming quarters. Furthermore, efforts to accelerate the company’s presence in the high-growth international markets bode well. Domino's initiatives on the digital front, increased store counts, focus on re-imaging and other sales-boosting strategies are expected to help sustain the momentum in the months ahead. Earnings estimates for the current year have also gone up over the past 60 days. However, higher costs and negative currency translation are likely to hurt profits.”

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.41.

Shares of DPZ opened at $235.39 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $182.75 and a twelve month high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total transaction of $1,396,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.