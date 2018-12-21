Donaldson (DCI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCI. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $42.49 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 111,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

