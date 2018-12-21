Dougherty’s Pharmacy (MYDP) vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Critical Comparison

Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dougherty’s Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance 2 10 6 0 2.22

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus target price of $78.12, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dougherty’s Pharmacy does not pay a dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dougherty’s Pharmacy -6.05% -79.29% -10.64% Walgreens Boots Alliance 3.82% 21.75% 8.68%

Volatility & Risk

Dougherty’s Pharmacy has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dougherty’s Pharmacy $40.21 million 0.01 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance $131.54 billion 0.50 $5.02 billion $6.02 11.56

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats Dougherty’s Pharmacy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dougherty’s Pharmacy

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc., an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics. It also provides specialty pharmacy services and mail services; and manages in-store clinics. As of August 31, 2018, this segment operated 9,560 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and 7 specialty pharmacies, as well as approximately 400 in-store clinic locations. The Retail Pharmacy International segment sells prescription drugs; and health, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. This segment operated 4,767 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 618 optical practices, including 167 on a franchise basis. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale and distribution of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment, as well as provides related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers. This segment operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

