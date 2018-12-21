Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) CEO Acquires $60,700.00 in Stock

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) CEO David Zaccardelli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DOVA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. 1,355,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,701. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Research analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOVA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after acquiring an additional 496,306 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP raised its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 820,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 252,105 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,516,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 154.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 98,955 shares during the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

