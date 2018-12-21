Dover (DOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.27

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.27 and last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 169701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Get Dover alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 10.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/dover-dov-sets-new-1-year-low-at-69-27.html.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.