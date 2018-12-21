Drexel Hamilton Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Drexel Hamilton’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are therefore transitioning coverage of KTOS with a Buy rating and price target of $18.00.””

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.42 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 53,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

