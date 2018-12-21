DST Systems (DST) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about DST Systems (NYSE:DST) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DST Systems earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

DST Systems has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans.

