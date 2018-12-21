DURECT (DRRX) Trading Down 7.8%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 639,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 641,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.82.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 249,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 213,088 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,483,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 356,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

