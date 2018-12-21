DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.95

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 2969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXPE. BidaskClub raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.55.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.81 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,706,000 after buying an additional 281,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 189,741 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 773,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 135,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,864,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 71,350 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

