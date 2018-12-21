Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,335 SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on SkyWest from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.57 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 15.65%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

