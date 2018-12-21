Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 13,362 CubeSmart (CUBE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,479,000 after acquiring an additional 267,274 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,565,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,904,000 after buying an additional 6,031,338 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 8,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after buying an additional 875,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after buying an additional 1,707,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,367,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $153.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

