Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $363,000 in Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 456,029 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,050,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,278 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,183,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,295 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mattel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,584,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,582,000 after acquiring an additional 79,991 shares in the last quarter.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $10.04 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mattel had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

