Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $396,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 243,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $54.01 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 564 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Milan Galik bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

