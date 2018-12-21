Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

EXG opened at $7.54 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/eaton-vance-tax-managed-global-dive-eq-exg-stake-lifted-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.