EBCoin (EBC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.93 Million

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. In the last week, EBCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $43,618.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.02717935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00143038 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00176204 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026085 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026092 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,739,668,066 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

