Ebix Inc (EBIX) CEO Robin Raina Purchases 2,500 Shares

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) CEO Robin Raina acquired 2,500 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,602,460 shares in the company, valued at $143,053,686.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robin Raina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Robin Raina acquired 1,000 shares of Ebix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $52,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. 1,149,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,457. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ebix Inc has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.63 million. Ebix had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ebix Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $22.60 price objective on Ebix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ebix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

