Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.44

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 50371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 80.55% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Eca Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

