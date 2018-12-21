El Paso Electric (EE) Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in El Paso Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in El Paso Electric by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,634 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in El Paso Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in El Paso Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 310,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.28. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $300.27 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. Research analysts expect that El Paso Electric will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

EE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

