Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lilly’s new products like Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Cyramza, Jardiance, Lartruvo and Verzenio are expected to drive revenues. Lilly expects to launch 20 new products by 2023, including at least two new indications/line extensions on average every year. Lilly is also having a strong year in terms of its pipeline with several positive late-stage data readouts and regulatory nods. The newly launched CGRP antibody, Emgality could emerge as a significant contributor to long-term growth. It has also added promising new assets through business development deals. The stock has also outperformed the industry this year so far. However, competitive pressure on Lilly’s drugs is expected to rise in 2019. Challenges remain for the company in the form of generic competition for several drugs including Cialis and rising pricing pressure in the diabetes franchise.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $117.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Shares of LLY opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $802,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,043,821,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,951,367 shares of company stock valued at $151,341,095. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,211,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 41.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 823,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,394,000 after buying an additional 239,612 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

