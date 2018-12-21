Elixir Achieves Market Cap of $570,647.00 (ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Elixir has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elixir token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Kucoin. Elixir has a market cap of $570,647.00 and $9,140.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.02727756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00141497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00175001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026134 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Elixir Token Profile

Elixir was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 33,924,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken.

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

