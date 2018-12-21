Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.30 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $11.93 on Friday. Emerald Expositions Events has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerald Expositions Events news, insider William Charles sold 14,932 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $179,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

