Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.51.

EMR stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $56.18 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

