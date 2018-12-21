Endo International (ENDP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endo International from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Endo International had a negative net margin of 37.82% and a positive return on equity of 1,348.52%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 10,000 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,970 shares in the company, valued at $641,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 594.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

